Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 03/15/2026

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Sunday School Teaching: Joy & Happiness
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Cate Gallo
Sunday Message: Don’t Deny Jesus
Sunday School Teacher: Apostle Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit: