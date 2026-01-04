© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5shGPTTTR8
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching
Ivermectin And Fenbendazole Cancer Cure Experiences
Dr. John Campbell reviews compelling viewer anecdotes on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole (FenBen) for cancer treatment, emphasizing these are not medical recommendations but calls for further research into "right to try" options.
Key Highlights
Stage IV prostate cancer survivor reports PSA drop from 1900 to undetectable using Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and others after 5.5 years.
Terminal bladder cancer patient allegedly cancer-free in 6 months on Ivermectin.
Glioblastoma stage 4 patient seizure-free for 16 months and alive 3 years past prognosis on Fenbendazole.
Multiple pet successes: Dogs and cats with terminal cancers (e.g., squamous cell, lymphoma, liver mets) thriving 2-5 years on FenBen.