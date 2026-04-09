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Neroke 5 Livestream #20 Response to Louis Theroux Documentary Inside The Manosphere
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Neroke 5 Livestream #20 Response to Louis Theroux Documentary Inside The Manosphere


A recently released "Documentary" by Louis Theroux professes to be an great takedown of the Manosphere. A careful look at what and how this documentary and more importantly who was in it was telling. I'll be giving my response to this AND I'll also be including a rebuttal at the end done by Alex Guberman


Also below the link for Myron Gaines response to this with his rebuttal

https://youtu.be/u0ZmYivHuuQ?si=ivAEjmxFwDRGXux_


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propagandared pilldocumentarymanospherelouis theroux
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