Ukraine Frontline The Battle for the city of Bakhmut
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago
US Military News


March 12, 2023


In this video, we will break down some facts related to the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Will there be a withdrawal of the Ukrainian army, and if that happens, what price did the Russian forces pay for this victory?


current eventsrussiawararmyus military newsukrainebattlevictorywithdrawalfrontlinebakhmutprice paid

