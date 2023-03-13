Ukraine Frontline The Battle for the city of Bakhmut

US Military News





March 12, 2023





In this video, we will break down some facts related to the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Will there be a withdrawal of the Ukrainian army, and if that happens, what price did the Russian forces pay for this victory?





Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d95zAsgeIM