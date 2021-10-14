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Organic Shiso Leaves Pesto Sauce (有機しそジェノヴェーゼ・ソース)
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32 views • October 14, 2021
I forgot to add the roasted pine nuts. But it is delicious!
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#Shiso #Garlic #Pesto
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