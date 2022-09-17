A Jay Myers Documentary - Mothers of Darkness Castle - Removed by YouTube

Mirror. Source

Removed by YouTube - A Jay Myers Documentary - Mothers of Darkness Castle https://www.bitchute.com/video/zaqtu3E24Pgc/ | THE_HIGH_COMMAND channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2pZ6g7DTmL61/





Quote: "The most evil place on Earth. I am willing to bet there has been more blood spilled there than at the Red Cross.

Deep in the Forest of Belgium is a Heavily Guarded Castle so dark few Locals even speak of it. The Chateau Amerois AKA Mothers of Darkness Castle and it is said to be home to some of the Illuminati's Darkest Rituals, Blackmail Parties and more. Excellent documentary film about one of the most closely guarded secrets of the Illuminati called “Chateau Amerois” or “The Mothers of Darkness Castle”. This castle is located deep in the forests of Belgium and it’s shrouded in mystery. ”The Mothers of Darkness” are high level Illuminati witches who are trained at the castle using MK ULTRA techniques. The castle is also home to the Illuminati's darkest rituals which are performed in an ornate room with a domed ceiling with 1.000 lights in it. Remember when President HW Bush kept talking about “1.000 points of light” and nobody knew what it meant? Now you’ll find out why Bush used that phrase all the time! More information: https://robscholtemuseum.nl/truth-warriors-mothers-of-darkness-castle-most-evil-place-on-earth/ More videos you might like: This cornered pedophile decides to cut his own throat rather than be caught and exposed... https://www.bitchute.com/video/jruGw4qRcn1o/ Dark disturbing revelations from a top financial insider with the elite. https://www.bitchute.com/video/WISLqyJvnRBU/ MIKE TYSON SAID HE HAS BEEN FULLY VACCINATED FOR COVID-19 BUT DIDN’T DO IT WILLINGLY https://www.bitchute.com/video/j04bb8DRWcrm/ 28 Doctors DEAD, Post Vax - There is an attempt to cover up the doctor death rate https://www.bitchute.com/video/9m9y1TkTXKHg/ Paul Blart goes rogue: Portland security guard shoots man and is up on murder charges https://www.bitchute.com/video/htpvox2jBeyS/ How To Identify Death From Covid19 - This one cracked me up 🤣🤣🤣 https://www.bitchute.com/video/viIU1srw7TQo/ Jay Myers Human Cloning Documentary https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0du5OiOf5Ck/ Meth Head Slips Out Of Handcuffs, Grabs Rifle, And Opens Fire At Deputies From Back Of Patrol Car! https://www.bitchute.com/video/L6Y6iUTmGmMX/ Transhumanism: The Reboot of Humanity - Warp Speed (Taken Down by YouTube in less than an hour) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7LQ5WDI5Z8Wp/ Bombshell: Man says he participated in a 2013 trial with 200K people to test mRNA-based medication! https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZec9bjNmgFl/ The latest Tik Tok challenge. Jumping in front of moving vehicles. Guess what happens... https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4qqZrbnVrRO/ Bank holds his money hostage, so he takes hostages at the bank. He wants to make a withdrawal. https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNfHwgFGvZDj/ Whoever hired this dude needs to sharpen his interview skills. It is hard to find good help 🤣🤣🤣 https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOqRErtmWX3N/ 43yr old vaxxed presstitute editor of "Medscape" is dead. He even vaxxed his 1yr old daughter. https://www.bitchute.com/video/92GGVt2jtDNt/ A cartoon from 60 years ago that told us exactly what was coming and is happening now. https://www.bitchute.com/video/T8UPDyUFgqI2/ HOMOPOX! - Prophecy Fulfilled! - You will have flames coming out of your butthole https://www.bitchute.com/video/CDOMLXpTHwwy/ WTH is this? Weird one eyed pyramid machine in the middle Montreal, Canada. https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Q3zr1rOPXZ5/ Nurse speaks out about being coerced into taking the vaccine but losing her job anyway https://www.bitchute.com/video/JThGVMY8OCM2/ Gay dude with MonkeyPox says "Get the Vaccine"...I have a better idea https://www.bitchute.com/video/5OuPWZVq6Li1/ Karma Compilation: Thieves on motorcycles being dealt with by citizens in Brazil https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xyw1xX9ia4PY/ "He shot my arm off"...Uh oh, picked the wrong liquor store to rob. https://www.bitchute.com/video/cXUDU5rDYB1s/ Vaxxed nurse commends the unvaxxed who were right all along - she says she regrets it https://www.bitchute.com/video/o5yD48ArPTnB/ Deadly Deception - The Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause Aids - Dr. Robert Willner M.D. https://www.bitchute.com/video/TbJW6GHsCnnv/ A HIDDEN WORLD THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO SEE https://www.bitchute.com/video/uCNEXvygyk2c/ It's A Mad World: Murder By Lethal Injection. The Film. https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BTpjIgP0scj/ "

-

5G a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele interview https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G is target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u

