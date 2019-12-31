© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Racketeering Under Eminent Domain - Revolts In China - Illegal Seizures - Continued Attacks On Waco Victims
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • December 31, 2019
Uploaded on December 31 2019 --- Another powerful Alex Jones show from July 10 2006.
Alex returns to the studio to discuss the increasing amount of credible and prominent whistleblowers speaking out on 9/11, stirrings of revolt in Communist China and their connection to property seizures in the US and the latest on eminent domain, and the arrogance of the mainstream media's continued attack on Waco victims.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 31 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Alex returns to the studio to discuss the increasing amount of credible and prominent whistleblowers speaking out on 9/11, stirrings of revolt in Communist China and their connection to property seizures in the US and the latest on eminent domain, and the arrogance of the mainstream media's continued attack on Waco victims.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 31 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.