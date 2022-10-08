She was only 24. Astra Zeneca kills a young nurse

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Jim Crenshaw
October 5, 2022
Baffled and brainwashed by the medical murder industrial complex bullshit. 3 shots/strikes and she was out.
Source:
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/joyce-culla-24-year-old-nurse-and-tiktok-star-dies-after-ruptured-brain-aneurysm-following-astrazeneca-vaccine/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9H7pn63lcbO1/