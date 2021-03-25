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CHP Talks: Campaign Life Coalition’s Jeff Gunnarson Debriefs the CPC Virtual Convention
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14 views • March 25, 2021
March 25, 2021: Rod and Peter speak with CLC’s National President, Jeff Gunnarson, about the struggle to restore a pro-life, pro-family focus to Canadian politics. He reviews with them the CLC’s successful efforts to elect a higher percentage of social conservatives to the CPC National Council as well as the disappointment of having two pro-life policy resolutions excluded from the plenary sessions. They also touch on the gap between the CPC’s pro-abortion leader, Erin O’Toole, and some of the stronger socially-conservative MPs in his caucus.
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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