Going After Trump

The FBI Is Leaking And Lying

* FBI raid backfires on [Bidan]; they go into cover-up mode.

* Are they spying on DJT?

* They ignore everything to focus on him.

* Lib ‘librarian’ got mad Trump took documents.

* No one seemed to care about Crooked’s emails.

* Obama took millions of pages of docs with him.

* All of Joe’s VP docs are at University of Delaware.

* Trump was cooperating with the feds.

* What was in the search warrant?

* They even searched Melania’s closet.

* Dems never cared about securing docs.

* Don’t call it a raid!

* FBI raid last-ditch effort to get Trump.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310708888112

