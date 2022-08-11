Going After Trump

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The FBI Is Leaking And Lying
* FBI raid backfires on [Bidan]; they go into cover-up mode.
* Are they spying on DJT?
* They ignore everything to focus on him.
* Lib ‘librarian’ got mad Trump took documents.
* No one seemed to care about Crooked’s emails.
* Obama took millions of pages of docs with him.
* All of Joe’s VP docs are at University of Delaware.
* Trump was cooperating with the feds.
* What was in the search warrant?
* They even searched Melania’s closet.
* Dems never cared about securing docs.
* Don’t call it a raid!
* FBI raid last-ditch effort to get Trump.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 August 2022