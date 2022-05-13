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DNR artillery works on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of a town called New York in the Donbass. 051322
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90 views • May 13, 2022
DNR artillery works on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of New York
Just in case, let's clarify that New York is a settlement in the Donbass.
Just in case, let's clarify that New York is a settlement in the Donbass.
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