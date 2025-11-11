HAPPY Veteran's Day, My Paychecks Won't Stop Like the Federal Government's, & MORE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STOP trading very precious time for $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer
Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng
Linktr.ee/Biomat
$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway
& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation
Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you , w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for a one-time $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:
786.441.2727
[email protected] & cc:
Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
303.915.7707
To view a list of people who can get a USD$100 discount on RichwayAndFujiBio.com's Biomat Professional &/or BioAcoustic Mat Pro, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/WhoCanGetBiomatDiscount
tinyurl.com/WhoCanGetRichwayDiscount
tinyurl.com/RichwayDiscountList
To have better sleep by boosting your Vitamin D3 levels & reduce your risk of all types of cancer & all-cause mortality w/ the World’s FIRST Narrow-Band 95% Ultraviolet B (UVB) Vitamin D Light Therapy System, visit my LumaNova (formerly known as Enyrgy) 10% off affiliate link:
luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a di$count, apply the following discount code when checking-out at LumaNova.com:
howtodieofnothing – COMING SOON!
To share, use: tinyurl.com/-–COMING SOON!
$To help others know about THE BEST Vitamin D "supplement" by becoming a LumaNova affiliate to earn up to 20% commissions, fill-out: affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
To share, use: -–COMING SOON
Learn all about this crucial hormone at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/AllAboutTheSunshineVitamin
(full link: drive.proton.me/urls/CAJ6ERG4ZC#EqJe0La51MzE
tinyurl.com/vitaminDforDummies
(full link: docs.google.com/document/d/1CraeEsxxAoxgd2vfk4mdd-oXg_fojDmpqjDB_8p7Odo/edit?usp=sharing
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
tinyurl.com/vitaminD101
(full link: docs.google.com/document/d/1CraeEsxxAoxgd2vfk4mdd-oXg_fojDmpqjDB_8p7Odo/edit?usp=sharing
tinyurl.com/VitaminDforIdiots
(full link: drive.proton.me/urls/73EZJYY8WC#wYm5HAId6mSK
Sleep better & have MORE energy by protecting from man-made (aka: non-native) Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs) & cleaning-up your building’s “dirty electricity” w/ devices by visiting my 10% off SaticUSA affiliate link:
tinyurl.com/SaticUSA (original: https://www.saticusa.com/shop#a_aid=howtodieofnothing
$$$ To help others save energy & protect from EMFs by becoming a SaticUSA affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:
saticusa.postaffiliatepro.com/affiliates/signup.php?a_aid=howtodieofnothing#SignupForm
OR
tinyurl.com/shareSaticUSA
Learn all about the harms of man-made EMFs by visiting any of the below:
bit.ly/EMFforDummies
(full link: drive.proton.me/urls/1AE0NN23AR#7xVuALfAEe33
tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- a nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
To schedule an off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
$$$ Apply to become a OneHouseOffTheGrid.com Consultants for a special PRE-launch registration fee of just $99 w/ NO ongoing fees, fill-out:
tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid
tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection
bit.ly/BatteryWithEMPshield