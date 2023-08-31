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On the Ground: "Same Pattern Over & Over" - Maui, Katrina, Paradise, etc... w/ Reinette Senum (2of2)
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196 views • August 31, 2023

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Show Overview:
Reinette Senum, independent journalist and former mayor, joins the program to share her experiences on the ground in Katrina, Paradise and elsewhere. She will compare those experiences to what she is seeing in Maui. The pattern is disturbing, but there are solutions to this madness that we discuss. You can follow Reinette on her Substack at https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/

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Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
weather modificationparadisemauichemicalfiresland grabderailmentkatrinadew weaponsreinette senum15 minutes cities
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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