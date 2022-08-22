Biden's Clown World #20: Democrat Malignancy, Part1 - August 22, 2022

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First Published August 22, 2022. Documenting the venomous, malignant HATE and EVIL of Democrats, liberals, progressives and leftists, which produces national division, incites intimidation, and personal violence against other Americans.
It's another 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Snapshot headline evidence of why America would be better off if Democrats were banned from positions of authority at the Federal, State & Local levels.
Headlines grabbed from articles from August 21 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Swan Lake Op.20 - Act III Pt.1 Clip - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#19 video's memes: Front & last meme: https://politicallyincorrecthumor.com/category/daily-memes/; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/ysmnnuby
Links to all headlines:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/16/poll-democrats-believe-america-is-systemically-racist-sexist/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/14/most-democrats-believe-the-constitution-is-racist-and-sexist/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-dominate-fbi-top-10-domestic-terror-list-despite-warnings-about-far-right
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/ruling-class-turns-on-conservative-americans/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/08/18/michael-hayden-advisor-to-misinformation-watchdog-newsguard-says-gop-more-dangerous-than-al-qaeda-isis/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/17/james-carville-majority-of-gop-voters-really-stupid-evil-racists/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/07/29/msnbcs-deutsch-gop-running-evil-dark-anti-semitic-racist-candidates/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/05/mika-brzezinski-republicans-core-values-are-repugnant-they-stand-for-rapists-racists/
https://www.lifenews.com/2022/07/29/msnbc-says-republicans-are-a-white-extremist-party-of-people-who-hate-women/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/emma-schultz/2022/07/28/don-lemon-juices-dnc-midterm-message-gop-are-extremists
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/06/21/cnns-bash-trump-giuliani-unleashed-racist-terror-on-georgia-election-workers/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/radical-soros-funded-massachusetts-us-attorney-threatens-americans-oppose-genital-mutilation-children-calling-opposition-hate-crime/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/08/15/vile-msnbc-roes-overturn-serves-white-supremacists-interests
https://freebeacon.com/democrats/ny-governor-was-mum-on-pro-abortion-firebombing-now-shes-calling-pro-life-activists-extremists/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2022/08/12/mayer-declares-gop-legislators-passing-laws-torching-democracy
https://www.foxnews.com/media/desantis-new-gadsden-flag-florida-license-plate-symbolizes-dangerous-far-right-extremist-ideology-npr
https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/22/kathy-hochul-ad-lee-zeldin-dangerous-new-york/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/atlantic-writer-claims-rosary-extremist-symbol-christian-nationalists/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/democrats-continue-their-unhinged-bigotry-toward-black-republicans
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/06/24/dem-rep-bush-on-dobbs-decision-scotus-extremist-racist-bigoted/
https://pluralist.com/absurd-msnbc-racist-transphobic-flat-earth-pro-lifers-want-to-criminalize-miscarriage/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/27/rep-ayanna-pressley-says-gun-manufacturers-incite-violence-against-black-people-uphold-white-supremacy/
https://townhall.com/columnists/humbertofontova/2022/08/06/fbi-alarmed-by-betsy-ross-flag--but-not-by-fidel-castro-and-che-guevaras-july-26-flag-n2611352
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2022/07/01/racist-rex-chapman-blasted-for-stereotyping-blacks-calling-clarence-thomas-a-black-white-supremacist/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11078237/Biden-attacks-extremist-Republicans-abortion-issue.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/19/joe-biden-announces-unity-summit-fbi-raid-donald-trumps-home/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/19/cross-msnbc-civil-war/