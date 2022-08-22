Biden's Clown World #20: Democrat Malignancy, Part1 - August 22, 2022

First Published August 22, 2022. Documenting the venomous, malignant HATE and EVIL of Democrats, liberals, progressives and leftists, which produces national division, incites intimidation, and personal violence against other Americans.

It's another 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Snapshot headline evidence of why America would be better off if Democrats were banned from positions of authority at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 21 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Swan Lake Op.20 - Act III Pt.1 Clip - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#19 video's memes: Front & last meme: https://politicallyincorrecthumor.com/category/daily-memes/; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/ysmnnuby

Links to all headlines:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/16/poll-democrats-believe-america-is-systemically-racist-sexist/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/14/most-democrats-believe-the-constitution-is-racist-and-sexist/

https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-dominate-fbi-top-10-domestic-terror-list-despite-warnings-about-far-right

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/ruling-class-turns-on-conservative-americans/

https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/08/18/michael-hayden-advisor-to-misinformation-watchdog-newsguard-says-gop-more-dangerous-than-al-qaeda-isis/

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/17/james-carville-majority-of-gop-voters-really-stupid-evil-racists/

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/07/29/msnbcs-deutsch-gop-running-evil-dark-anti-semitic-racist-candidates/

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/05/mika-brzezinski-republicans-core-values-are-repugnant-they-stand-for-rapists-racists/

https://www.lifenews.com/2022/07/29/msnbc-says-republicans-are-a-white-extremist-party-of-people-who-hate-women/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/emma-schultz/2022/07/28/don-lemon-juices-dnc-midterm-message-gop-are-extremists

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/06/21/cnns-bash-trump-giuliani-unleashed-racist-terror-on-georgia-election-workers/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/radical-soros-funded-massachusetts-us-attorney-threatens-americans-oppose-genital-mutilation-children-calling-opposition-hate-crime/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/08/15/vile-msnbc-roes-overturn-serves-white-supremacists-interests

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/ny-governor-was-mum-on-pro-abortion-firebombing-now-shes-calling-pro-life-activists-extremists/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2022/08/12/mayer-declares-gop-legislators-passing-laws-torching-democracy

https://www.foxnews.com/media/desantis-new-gadsden-flag-florida-license-plate-symbolizes-dangerous-far-right-extremist-ideology-npr

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/22/kathy-hochul-ad-lee-zeldin-dangerous-new-york/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/atlantic-writer-claims-rosary-extremist-symbol-christian-nationalists/

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/democrats-continue-their-unhinged-bigotry-toward-black-republicans

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/06/24/dem-rep-bush-on-dobbs-decision-scotus-extremist-racist-bigoted/

https://pluralist.com/absurd-msnbc-racist-transphobic-flat-earth-pro-lifers-want-to-criminalize-miscarriage/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/27/rep-ayanna-pressley-says-gun-manufacturers-incite-violence-against-black-people-uphold-white-supremacy/

https://townhall.com/columnists/humbertofontova/2022/08/06/fbi-alarmed-by-betsy-ross-flag--but-not-by-fidel-castro-and-che-guevaras-july-26-flag-n2611352

https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2022/07/01/racist-rex-chapman-blasted-for-stereotyping-blacks-calling-clarence-thomas-a-black-white-supremacist/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11078237/Biden-attacks-extremist-Republicans-abortion-issue.html

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/19/joe-biden-announces-unity-summit-fbi-raid-donald-trumps-home/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/19/cross-msnbc-civil-war/