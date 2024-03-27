Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXCLUSIVE General Flynn Calls Baltimore Barge Disaster A Black Swan Event
channel image
High Hopes
3128 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
121 views
Published 16 hours ago

Banned.Video


March 26, 2024


General Michael Flynn joins Alex Jones live to give his expert analysis of the Baltimore barge-bridge disaster.

**NEW NEXT LEVEL FOUNDATIONAL ENERGY Now 30% Off!! https://shorturl.at/hwy59


**ALEX JONES ON X https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones

$$URGENT! Keep Alex Jones in the fight! contribute at https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

**Special *Get DNA Force Plus/The Real Red Pill Plus Combo @ 50% off! https://shorturl.at/imNV7

**Get $10 off Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver Today! https://www.infowarsstore.com/silver-bullet

**‘Alex Jones NWO Wars NOW AVAILABLE on Steam! https://shorturl.at/bknpv

**Use Promo Code ALEX @ https://mugclub.rumble.com/support/promo/ALEX Get 1 Month FREE!


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sbxKI6OACARK/

Keywords
alex jonesbaltimoredisasterbannedvideoblack swan eventbargegeneral michael flynnexpert analysis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket