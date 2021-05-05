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FULL SHOW: Bill Gates' Divorce Brings Out Details Of Farmland Empire, Epstein Visits, And More!
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200 views • May 05, 2021
Owen Shroyer returns to the War Room desk as the news of Bill Gates divorce goes public. This raises many questions for the fake doctor who had been parading around television with Melinda promoting forced vaccines and COVID shutdowns. Many reasons are being discussed by the media but seemingly ignoring the relationship Gates had with Jeffrey Epstein. The nursing home slayer known as Andrew Cuomo is suggesting high school students get bussed to mass vaccination sites. The FBI has been illegally spying on U.S. citizens for years and the Republicans have officially asked for an explanation. Tom Pappert joins to discuss the new Donald Trump social media.
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