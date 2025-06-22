BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Attack: It's Purely an Act of Political Theater - Scott Ritter, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
325 views • 16 hours ago

Scott Ritter - IT’S PURELY AN ACT OF POLITICAL THEATER

Interview for Sputnik

The Russia House with Scott Ritter | Substack (https://scottritter.substack.com/)

Adding from Scott Ritter:

MAGA is officially dead as a movement.

When a President wears a MAGA hat while conspiring to take America to war after promising that, as the leader of MAGA, he would pursue peace, MAGA stands for nothing.

If you’re MAGA, then you must disassociate yourself from this President and everyone who stands with him.

They are not MAGA.

They are Israel first.

And that’s the most dangerous ideology facing America today.

RIP, MAGA.

We hardly knew Ye.

The Russia House with Scott Ritter (https://t.me/tribute/app?startapp=smnz) | Substack (https://scottritter.substack.com/)

Adding:

The United States violated the United Nations Charter and international law by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi said.

This attack is outrageous and will have far-reaching consequences, he added.

Iran has formally requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, according to its permanent mission.

Adding:

Kentucky Republican Congressman and ideological isolationist Thomas Massie says Trump's bombing of Iran is unconstitutional

US Senate Democratic Opposition Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to answer to Congress for the strikes on Iran .

He said Trump " cannot be allowed to single-handedly lead the nation into a war without a strategy " and believes the risk of a large, long and destructive war has increased dramatically since the US strikes.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
