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The “Great American State Fair” is the embodiment of the death of the American empire, in real time.
I’ve never seen something so dystopian and depressing, yet hilariously accurate in my entire 36 years. 😩🤣
~Patriot Voice
https://x.com/TPV_John/status/2072070342063870078
Thanks to John M for Link
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!