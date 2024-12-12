Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 12, 2024 - DRONE MYSTERY: Is US testing a top secret underwater drone carrier?

- Alex Jones' Physical Transformation and Upcoming Show (0:00)

- Unidentified Drones Over New Jersey (1:59)

- Congressman Jeff Van Drew's Claims (3:35)

- Pentagon's Response to Drone Sightings (16:37)

- Local Law Enforcement and Coast Guard Reports (18:03)

- New Jersey State Representative's Reaction (22:57)

- Mike Adams' Analysis of the Drone Mystery (28:23)

- Potential Scenarios and Implications (43:42)

- Sarah Huckabee Sanders' SNAP Program Reform (48:28)

- Health Ranger Store Products and Nutritional Tips (1:04:00)

- Alex Jones' Physical Transformation and Future Plans (1:11:48)

- Biden's Pardons and Their Implications (1:13:00)

- Global Awakening and Media Influence (1:21:44)

- Decentralization and Future Predictions (1:25:00)

- Government Crises and Illusions (1:27:06)

- Military Technology and Autonomous Systems (1:30:57)

- The Role of Technology in Human Survival (1:54:40)

- The Future of Humanity and Decentralization (1:55:48)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





