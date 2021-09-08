MASSIVE BACKLASH AS VACCINE NARRATIVE COLLAPSES! - THE GLOBAL AWAKENING IS HAPPENING!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive awakening we're witnessing throughout the world as huge blowback occurs against the vaccine narrative as restaurants go under for enforcing jab mandates and government ministries investigate the dangers of the vaccine.
The backlash is growing in a large way as millions choose to ignore the tyrannical dictates of pharma owned government and eugenics agendas.
As people from the FDA step down over booster shots and the New York Health Commissioner repeals mask mandates for unjabbed people all while Harvard epidemiologists sound the alarm on the jab and the CDC admits that you're more likely to get sick in a roundabout sort of way from the jab, New York City restaurants are putting up signs saying they don't discriminate against the unjabbed.
Despite this, Australia is calling for unjabbed people to be "locked out" of the healthcare system and pushing forward the narrative that people will need endless jabs until the end of time. In Paris, police were seen on video viscously beating a woman for walking in a mall without a jab. This isn't about safety. It's about control. Not just control... This is a genocide event. A global human sacrifice ritual.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these stories closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021