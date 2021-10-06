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PROJECT VERITAS - Pfizer scientists admit on camera that natural COVID-19 antibodies are superior to the actual Pfizer vaccines.
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31 views • October 06, 2021
Pfizer scientist flees after admitting on camera that natural COVID-19 antibodies are superior to the vaccines used to fight the virus.
“Basically our organization is run on COVID money, now.” says Pfizer scientist
Pfizer scientists are defecting to journalists, revealing how ridiculously ineffective the COVID-19 vaccines are.
“If you got COVID-19, your antibodies are better than our vaccines”, says Pfizer scientist
“You’re protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response” - Pfizer scientist
“They’re trying to keep track of everyone that’s been vaccinated versus the census of how many people are actually reported.” - Pfizer scientist
“You don’t talk about anything that can possible implicate you or, like, Big Pharma.” - Pfizer scientist
“Basically our organization is run on COVID money, now.” says Pfizer scientist
Pfizer scientists are defecting to journalists, revealing how ridiculously ineffective the COVID-19 vaccines are.
“If you got COVID-19, your antibodies are better than our vaccines”, says Pfizer scientist
“You’re protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response” - Pfizer scientist
“They’re trying to keep track of everyone that’s been vaccinated versus the census of how many people are actually reported.” - Pfizer scientist
“You don’t talk about anything that can possible implicate you or, like, Big Pharma.” - Pfizer scientist
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