Vaxxed Dying At 3x Higher Rater After Contracting Delta Variant 666 Protein The Pyramid Mutant

Some eye catching findings here. Without God, it would seem that it is totally hopeless whatever we do. These elitists would appear to have us cornered which ever side we are on. For humanity, we see giants in every corner, but for God all this stuff is nothing to him. Wickedness and evil will only be allowed to go so far . . . then one day, very soon he will step in and put an end to it all. Sin and evil needed to be seen at their wickedest. God gave us all choice, if He had got rid of and removed it too soon, our choice is taken away and we would be mere clones to Him, and that is not God. Today, though, we are beginning to see the true ugliness of Satan and his side kicks, they are prepared to force, coerce, take away our choices, lie, set up innocent people to ensnare them, play on words etc to condition their subjects into doing what they want them to.