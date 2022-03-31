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Madison Cawthorn EXPOSES Blackmail Racket in DC: Orgies, Drugs & the Human Trafficking Cabal
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30 views • March 31, 2022
North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn confirmed that child trafficking rings are real, and that Deep State and globalist elites are secretive participants. Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke detailed the news of Rep. Cawthorn’s confirmation, the aftermath, and the blackmailing involved. Witzke and Szall exposed McCarthy’s involvement, revisited the media’s coverup for Epstein, and the corruption of American politicians.
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