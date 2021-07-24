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Learn Where the Billionaires are Hiding to Escape The Lockdown They Impose
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493 views • July 24, 2021
News that billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page has been hiding out on and buying isolated private islands in Fiji to avoid tourists who aren’t allowed in once again underscores how the elite is using the fallout from the pandemic to segregate themselves from the general public.
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