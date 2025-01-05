Tank battle in the village of Elizavetovka, Krasnoarmeyskoye direction.

An assault column of the Russian Armed Forces consisting of a tank and three infantry fighting vehicles collided with two Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks at the entrance to a populated area. During the duel, one enemy tank was destroyed and the second quickly retreated.

At the end there is footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian tank by a FPV strike with fiber optics.

provided by Russian 5th Column.

Adding, about Kursk region:

On the Ukrainian Offensive in the Kursk Region and What to Expect Next - From Archangel Spetsnaz, rusich_army

For weeks, an attack by Ukrainian forces had been anticipated, and today, they made the attempt. Fighting is still ongoing, but the activation of Ukrainian forces raises new questions about where else hostilities might erupt.

Looking at the scale of the offensive near Berdene, it’s evident that the resources involved are relatively limited.

Throughout the fall, we observed the transfer of new equipment, weapons, and ammunition to Ukraine, but none of it has appeared here yet. This suggests that reserves are being hidden elsewhere for a larger-scale attack.

The possible locations for this are limited. The DPR and LPR are unlikely targets, as Ukrainian forces maintain a small contingent there to slow our advance, but they do not appear to be planning counterattacks.

In the Zaporozhye region, Ukrainian forces became active in the Kamenka area several weeks ago, making it a potential strike location. Especially since Ukrainian brigades are being replenished at a rapid pace at the 239th training ground in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Additionally, attempts to strike in the Belgorod or Bryansk directions are possible. Although there is a lull there now, Ukrainian authorities may need to secure advantageous positions before Donald Trump potentially returns to power to demonstrate their capabilities.

For now, Western equipment is being destroyed en masse in the Kursk sector. Ukrainian soldiers are being turned into "mincemeat," with no count of the losses being kept.

— Archangel of the Special Forces

Adding, from Ukraine side:

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the General Staff reported that the enemy was aware in advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' plans to strike in the Kursk region. Ukrainian military columns were intercepted as they approached the Russian army's defensive lines.

It is already clear that the information was leaked from the headquarters, and the losses in equipment and personnel are significant. To stabilize the situation, Syrsky is deploying new reserves to Sudzha.