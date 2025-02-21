TSUNAMI OF IGNORANCE / TRUMP ENEMY /AMERICA NOT BEACON OF LIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerful Live Stream Thursday February 20th 2025
The great people of the United States of America are LOST
They lack foundation truth and ability to critically THINK
TRUMP HAS SHOWN WHO HE IS NOW AND WHO CONTROLS HIM
The world is desperate for true beacon of light to fight this global evil
It will never be found with Trump/Elon both support Israel genocide
YOU WANT THE TRUTH???
QUIT LISTENING TO IGNORANT UNEDUCATED PEOPLES PLATFORMS
THOSE WHO SUPPORT TRUMP ALT MEDIA ARE A COLOSSAL JOKE
FOOLS AND MORONS EVERYWHERE WE SEE ONLINE WAKE UP
We have before us all in this world massive evidence of a global evil.
It is occurring in EVERY country worldwide it MUST be stopped.
Courts, Police, Governments [service corporations] are all compromised
Only the simple powerful truths shown by Christopher James will stop it.
Otherwise it will be civil war in every country and it is approaching fast.
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are 2 Psychopaths
They are involved in massive genocide against Palestinian people
The world will not tolerate this American people must wake up!
Arrest them... common law trial and hang all involved once found guilty
This is another powerful live stream exposing massive evil.
There is only ONE solution... common law courts moving against all involved.
Treason is occurring in every country around the world
Covid 19 a PROVEN LIE... go to bit.ly/awcevidence and download it all.
Never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's worldwide proof
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION
Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn truth
and more importantly the solution for our world
To support your health like never before and Christopher James
Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace
This standalone worldwide removes all forever chemicals [poison] in us.
To address EMF mitigation bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer
FLFE links:
Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/
Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/
Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST
Alternate platforms...
YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/
God Speed and God Bless