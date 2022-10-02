Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rejecting Wisdom Destroys The Wicked.

Proverbs 1:30-31 (NIV).

30) Since they would not accept my advice

and spurned my rebuke,

31) they will eat the fruit of their ways

and be filled with the fruit of their schemes.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom calls out for obedience.

The Wicked ignore wisdom and destroy themselves.

