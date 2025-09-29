Lighting and Its Impact on Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your LED lights could be wrecking your sleep and health. Dr. Ealy reveals they emit a "blue spike" that triggers fight-or-flight, unlike the restful red spectrum of incandescent bulbs. The push for LEDs was never about saving you money. It's time to bring back the light your body knows.
