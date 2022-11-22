The Real Reason Elon Musk Acquired Twitter

While everyone is concentrating on the free speech aspect of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, there may be another aspect about which no one is talking: Its usage as a payment platform for cryptocurrencies.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Source:

Dick Allgire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHXVGcQc0ms