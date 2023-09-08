Random Clips Weekend Off-Gridding, Useful Tips for Prepping

More info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
Int’l Police Union is foreign run & is setting up the US for invasion & are involved in vote & court rigging as long as I can remember: https://rumble.com/v1q426x-the-sleaze-of-american-justice.-steven-g.-erickson-conspiracy-history.html
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html
Video about foreign intelligence agency run USDOJ, Courts, & FBI
