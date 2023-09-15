U.S. Tranny Ukrainian Nazi Propagandist Threatens Lives of Pro-Russian Journalists

I’m going to open today’s TruNews with two bizarre news articles about an American transvestite who works for Ukrainian President Zelensky. I’m talking about an American man who claims he is a woman and is now the press secretary for Ukraine’s military defense forces. First, I’ll tell you about the threat he/she made to kill pro-Russian news reporters. Second, I’ll tell you how this he-she person infiltrated the Proud Boys and the Nevada Republican Party in 2020 to help defeat President Trump. In our second hour we will conduct the Lord’s Supper at the conclusion of our Bible study on the 9th chapter of the Acts of the Apostles. Please have bread and your choice of grape juice or red wine available in the second hour.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/15/23

