Umarex Walther P22 Airsoft Pistol
AmbGun
Published 25 days ago |
Airsoft is a great tool for backyard or even indoor practice…excellent for improving your point shooting skills. Styrofoam cups make great reactive targets.

These tough little sub $30 airsoft pistols are quite a bargain. No CO2 cartridges needed. No propane or green gas  leaks. Simple. Affordable. Reliable. 

For more information, see the Ambidextral Airsoft page at.

http://www.ambgun.com/ambiairsoft

Chapters

0:00 P22 Replica

0:25 Old PPQ Airsoft

0:40 Point Shooting

1:15 Potty Training

1:34 Manual of Arms

1:59 RTFM

2:42 Trigger

2:57 MantisX

3:50 PPQ vs P22

4:12 AmbGun WWW



Keywords
reviewp22waltherairsoftumarex

