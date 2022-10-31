Umarex Walther P22 Airsoft Pistol

Airsoft is a great tool for backyard or even indoor practice…excellent for improving your point shooting skills. Styrofoam cups make great reactive targets.
These tough little sub $30 airsoft pistols are quite a bargain. No CO2 cartridges needed. No propane or green gas leaks. Simple. Affordable. Reliable.
For more information, see the Ambidextral Airsoft page at.
http://www.ambgun.com/ambiairsoft
Chapters
0:00 P22 Replica
0:25 Old PPQ Airsoft
0:40 Point Shooting
1:15 Potty Training
1:34 Manual of Arms
1:59 RTFM
2:42 Trigger
2:57 MantisX
3:50 PPQ vs P22
4:12 AmbGun WWW
