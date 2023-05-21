Jimmy Levy | Leaving Hollywood - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from The Voice of Healing Church, VOH Radio and VOH News sits down with Jimmy Levy, Israeli-American #1 Charting Top 40 singer and 15x billboard artist known as The Voice of Revival, at the ReAwaken America Tour, Miami, Florida.

Jimmy Levy reveals some of his journey from the secular music industry to now serving God in this interview. Jimmy has witnessed the darkness of Hollywood firsthand and has had the industry attempt to silence him for his beliefs, but he continues to shine a light on significant contemporary events through his music. Jimmy feels that the time has come for Christians to return to Biblical faith and for Jews to return to the Messiah.

