NATO Pilot Killed Instantly: Russian SA-10 'GRUMBLE' Missile System Wiped Out U.S. F-16 over POLTAVA

Meanwhile, the commander of the Russian anti-aircraft Missile Division, Colonel Alexei Zhirkov, with the call sign "SEVER", officially announced that on January 12, the combat crew of the SA-10 'GRUMBLE' missile system, also known as the S-300 'Favorit', shot down an American F-16 fighter jet. According to him, for several weeks, the combat crew of the Russian missile system conducted a real hunt for this American fighter. It is reported that an American fighter jet flew into the line of sight of a Russian missile system in the sky over the Poltava region .......................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
