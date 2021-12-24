Footless Joe, Stuntman Joe

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Dr. Marc Siegel discusses [Bidan]’s comment re: running again “if I’m in good health”.
But wait — that’s not the important part.
Check it out:
* As Joe walks across the greenscreen WH lawn (starting at 1:30), where are his feet?
* As he stumbles up the stairs of AF1 (starting at 1:35), is that fall not staged?
* Watch how the actor moves.
* This is a young man with good motor function, which wouldn’t be possible if he was old and/or in cognitive decline.
* Plus look at the paint job on that plane.
* Notice anything strange on the underside?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 December 2021