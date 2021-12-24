Footless Joe, Stuntman Joe

Dr. Marc Siegel discusses [Bidan]’s comment re: running again “if I’m in good health”.

But wait — that’s not the important part.

Check it out:

* As Joe walks across the greenscreen WH lawn (starting at 1:30), where are his feet?

* As he stumbles up the stairs of AF1 (starting at 1:35), is that fall not staged?

* Watch how the actor moves.

* This is a young man with good motor function, which wouldn’t be possible if he was old and/or in cognitive decline.

* Plus look at the paint job on that plane.

* Notice anything strange on the underside?





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 December 2021

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6288240265001

