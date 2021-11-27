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New Variants, Dow Tanks, Terror Attacks, It's All Distractions To Scare & Control You
Aimless News
Aimless News
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140 views • November 27, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

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Sources used in video:

Great question from Kanekoa the Great - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/its-still-a-pandemic-of-the-untreated

WHO calls meeting for newest made up variant, and you thought this was gonna end - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/25/who-calls-special-meeting-to-discuss-new-covid-variant-from-south-africa-with-large-number-of-mutations.html

Good PR team for new variant - https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1464304152369156107

Pfizer says new vaxx not ready for 100 days - https://wearechange.org/new-injection-to-combat-heavily-mutated-variant-could-take-100-days-pfizer-ceo-warns/

Fully woke canadian hospital denies 7 year old boy treatment - https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/11/20/canada-hospitals-deny-boy-treatment-broken-humerus-medical-mask-exemption.html

Soloman Islands protesters have had it - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/chaos-rioting-break-solomon-islands-defiance-govt-imposed-covid-lockdowns/

It's happening on Martinique also - https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211125-fires-break-out-as-covid-19-unrest-spreads-through-french-caribbean

Fireman leaves fecal matter on vaxx letter - https://ktla.com/news/local-news/l-a-firefighter-accused-of-wiping-butt-leaving-fecal-matter-on-non-compliance-letter-in-protest-of-vaccine-mandate/

Will the marines fold or enforce - https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-11-24/marines-face-defining-moment-ahead-of-vaccine-mandate-deadline

DOW drops 900 points on new variant concerns - https://www.theepochtimes.com/dow-jones-drops-900-points-on-opening-bell-as-new-covid-19-variant-roils-markets_4125637.html

Stand up for yourself and they will back down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-motors-ford-and-chrysler-will-not-enforce-vaccine-mandate/

It never ends with these idiots, the vaxx is the problem - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/portugal-reimposes-lockdown-high-vaccination-rate-is-not-working/

One court in Missouri follows the constitution - https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article256075447.html

2 minutes of athletes dropping dead, but it's normal - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1464046666969931777

Don't worry, all these heart attacks are just coincidence - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10244297/Leading-cardiologist-says-cluster-collapses-footballers-likely-coincidence.html?ns_mchannel=rss&;ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

Idiot fauci says boosters are forever - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/watch-fauci-moves-the-goal-posts-again-we-dont-know-how-long-the-booster-effect-is-going-to-last/

Probably nothing, babies dead on arrival - https://thetruereporter.com/watch-doctor-exposes-alarming-rate-of-stillbirths-in-fully-vaccinated-mothers-in-canada-13-stillbirths-in-24-hours-in-british-columbia/

This is how they blackmail the officials - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/epstein-victim-new-mexico-ranch-clintons-stayed-computer-rooms-size-houses-spy-guests/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1464293889372614662

Song from Susan of Commiefornia - https://rumble.com/vps0n7-its-just-me-but-with-you-we-are-many.html




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