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New Variants, Dow Tanks, Terror Attacks, It's All Distractions To Scare & Control You
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140 views • November 27, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Great question from Kanekoa the Great - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/its-still-a-pandemic-of-the-untreated
WHO calls meeting for newest made up variant, and you thought this was gonna end - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/25/who-calls-special-meeting-to-discuss-new-covid-variant-from-south-africa-with-large-number-of-mutations.html
Good PR team for new variant - https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1464304152369156107
Pfizer says new vaxx not ready for 100 days - https://wearechange.org/new-injection-to-combat-heavily-mutated-variant-could-take-100-days-pfizer-ceo-warns/
Fully woke canadian hospital denies 7 year old boy treatment - https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/11/20/canada-hospitals-deny-boy-treatment-broken-humerus-medical-mask-exemption.html
Soloman Islands protesters have had it - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/chaos-rioting-break-solomon-islands-defiance-govt-imposed-covid-lockdowns/
It's happening on Martinique also - https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211125-fires-break-out-as-covid-19-unrest-spreads-through-french-caribbean
Fireman leaves fecal matter on vaxx letter - https://ktla.com/news/local-news/l-a-firefighter-accused-of-wiping-butt-leaving-fecal-matter-on-non-compliance-letter-in-protest-of-vaccine-mandate/
Will the marines fold or enforce - https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-11-24/marines-face-defining-moment-ahead-of-vaccine-mandate-deadline
DOW drops 900 points on new variant concerns - https://www.theepochtimes.com/dow-jones-drops-900-points-on-opening-bell-as-new-covid-19-variant-roils-markets_4125637.html
Stand up for yourself and they will back down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-motors-ford-and-chrysler-will-not-enforce-vaccine-mandate/
It never ends with these idiots, the vaxx is the problem - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/portugal-reimposes-lockdown-high-vaccination-rate-is-not-working/
One court in Missouri follows the constitution - https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article256075447.html
2 minutes of athletes dropping dead, but it's normal - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1464046666969931777
Don't worry, all these heart attacks are just coincidence - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10244297/Leading-cardiologist-says-cluster-collapses-footballers-likely-coincidence.html?ns_mchannel=rss&;ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490
Idiot fauci says boosters are forever - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/watch-fauci-moves-the-goal-posts-again-we-dont-know-how-long-the-booster-effect-is-going-to-last/
Probably nothing, babies dead on arrival - https://thetruereporter.com/watch-doctor-exposes-alarming-rate-of-stillbirths-in-fully-vaccinated-mothers-in-canada-13-stillbirths-in-24-hours-in-british-columbia/
This is how they blackmail the officials - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/epstein-victim-new-mexico-ranch-clintons-stayed-computer-rooms-size-houses-spy-guests/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1464293889372614662
Song from Susan of Commiefornia - https://rumble.com/vps0n7-its-just-me-but-with-you-we-are-many.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Great question from Kanekoa the Great - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/its-still-a-pandemic-of-the-untreated
WHO calls meeting for newest made up variant, and you thought this was gonna end - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/25/who-calls-special-meeting-to-discuss-new-covid-variant-from-south-africa-with-large-number-of-mutations.html
Good PR team for new variant - https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1464304152369156107
Pfizer says new vaxx not ready for 100 days - https://wearechange.org/new-injection-to-combat-heavily-mutated-variant-could-take-100-days-pfizer-ceo-warns/
Fully woke canadian hospital denies 7 year old boy treatment - https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/11/20/canada-hospitals-deny-boy-treatment-broken-humerus-medical-mask-exemption.html
Soloman Islands protesters have had it - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/chaos-rioting-break-solomon-islands-defiance-govt-imposed-covid-lockdowns/
It's happening on Martinique also - https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211125-fires-break-out-as-covid-19-unrest-spreads-through-french-caribbean
Fireman leaves fecal matter on vaxx letter - https://ktla.com/news/local-news/l-a-firefighter-accused-of-wiping-butt-leaving-fecal-matter-on-non-compliance-letter-in-protest-of-vaccine-mandate/
Will the marines fold or enforce - https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-11-24/marines-face-defining-moment-ahead-of-vaccine-mandate-deadline
DOW drops 900 points on new variant concerns - https://www.theepochtimes.com/dow-jones-drops-900-points-on-opening-bell-as-new-covid-19-variant-roils-markets_4125637.html
Stand up for yourself and they will back down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-motors-ford-and-chrysler-will-not-enforce-vaccine-mandate/
It never ends with these idiots, the vaxx is the problem - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/portugal-reimposes-lockdown-high-vaccination-rate-is-not-working/
One court in Missouri follows the constitution - https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article256075447.html
2 minutes of athletes dropping dead, but it's normal - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1464046666969931777
Don't worry, all these heart attacks are just coincidence - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10244297/Leading-cardiologist-says-cluster-collapses-footballers-likely-coincidence.html?ns_mchannel=rss&;ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490
Idiot fauci says boosters are forever - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/watch-fauci-moves-the-goal-posts-again-we-dont-know-how-long-the-booster-effect-is-going-to-last/
Probably nothing, babies dead on arrival - https://thetruereporter.com/watch-doctor-exposes-alarming-rate-of-stillbirths-in-fully-vaccinated-mothers-in-canada-13-stillbirths-in-24-hours-in-british-columbia/
This is how they blackmail the officials - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/epstein-victim-new-mexico-ranch-clintons-stayed-computer-rooms-size-houses-spy-guests/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1464293889372614662
Song from Susan of Commiefornia - https://rumble.com/vps0n7-its-just-me-but-with-you-we-are-many.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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