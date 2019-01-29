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Episode 4 20190129 - Dove Canyon Plaza Rezone (pt. 1)
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1 view • July 04, 2020
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William Lyons homes is trying to get a rezone of the Dove Canyon Plaza from commercial to residential. The previously stated plans were 150 three-story units in the space. This needs to be stopped before it can happen. The new proposed name is "Paloma Square" and there is an open house on Saturday, February 2nd that you should come to and voice your concerns, sign up at https://palomasquare.info/sign-up/
My first video during the 2016 election is here
https://youtu.be/Q1hnYZx6MH4
My second video with much more detail during the 2016 election is here
https://youtu.be/bs8OnEnwTGY
The information in those videos is still almost entirely correct, other than the point about the city financials being fine.
William Lyons homes is trying to get a rezone of the Dove Canyon Plaza from commercial to residential. The previously stated plans were 150 three-story units in the space. This needs to be stopped before it can happen. The new proposed name is "Paloma Square" and there is an open house on Saturday, February 2nd that you should come to and voice your concerns, sign up at https://palomasquare.info/sign-up/
My first video during the 2016 election is here
https://youtu.be/Q1hnYZx6MH4
My second video with much more detail during the 2016 election is here
https://youtu.be/bs8OnEnwTGY
The information in those videos is still almost entirely correct, other than the point about the city financials being fine.
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