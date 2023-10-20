How Israel Tries to Justify Attacks on Women and Children - Explained

Did Israel Bomb the Baptist Hospital? Naw they would never do that right? Despite they issued warning to all the Gaza hospitals and then proceeded to bomb 19 of them. This is actually Israeli Doctrine.



How could the Israelis bombed the principal Hospital in Gaza and killed 500 people? How can the Israelis possibly justify this? Actually Israel has a policy that's been in place since 2006. Prior to that it was an unofficial policy. But after 2006 the war Israel fought with Hezbollah where the Israeli military was beaten, Israel came with a policy and it's based on the principle of deterrence. What was this principle?

The specific term used in Israel for this concept is "מַקְטֵעַ הַדֶשׁ," which is transliterated as "Maqtéa HaDeshe" (Maqtay Ha-a-shay) and can be translated as "Mowing the Grass." This term is used to describe the periodic military operations aimed at degrading or suppressing threats from hostile entities, primarily in the context of Israel's security and defense strategies.

What Maqtay Ha-a-shay means is that Israel will respond with disproportional violence not just against the the fighters but the civilians including women and children. The whole idea is to break the support of the civilians for the fighters so they will attack them they will inflict overwhelming casualties, with total disregard for noncombatants.

So that is what you are witnessing in Gaza. Israel is simply mowing the grass. This implies killing children culling them out so to speak. Under normal circumstances if a nation took American equipment and did this we would at minimum embargo or sanction them.

Look, if two guys want to fight and kill one another, go for it. But when you bring women and children into it. Well let’s just say you might have won the FAFO award. You did the impossible. You united the Arabs, alienated the entire Global South, and placed just about everyone who cares about children against you.

Now, I know what you are going to say, They attacked us, they started it! Well, here is something from 2016 UN Resolution 2334. Israel’s Settlements have no legal validity, Constitute flagrant Violation of International Law, Security Council Reaffirms.

As a person who knows a bit of history I find it more than Ironic, that Official Israeli officials call the Palestinians Sub-Human, restrict roads they can drive on, place them in an open-air ghetto, continue with your settlements, and then indiscriminately bomb people locked up in that cage. From my point of view, it looks like you became what you once hated.

You had probably 50 years to work on this and get it right. At minimum seven years since 2016 UN resolution gave you notice, But you chose the different paths.

Keep mowing the grass and diplomacy will be even more difficult as the world places Israel under a microscope. Know most beings do not like the killing of innocent children. This is a dangerous path to tread. The universe has a way of reflecting and amplifying. What you send out is often what you get back.

#palestine #israel #gaza