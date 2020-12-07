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The Devil Has Been Busy & Knows "His" Time Is Short..!
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270 views • December 07, 2020
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*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
.......................................
Child of Light -https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCofoJT...
.......................................
RSE - https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLm...
.......................................
Dave Burdge REC - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVRA...
(Paul Harvey 1965 - If I Were The Devil) Remix
..............................................
Nicholson1968 - https://www.nicholson1968.com
............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins daily. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
.......................................
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://vimeo.com/shakingmyheadproduc... - Vimeo https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: E.T.
Artist: Katy Perry
Writers: Katy Perry, Max Martin, Ammo, Łukasz Gottwald
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of EMI); Warner Chappell, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, PEDL, LatinAutor, LatinAutorPerf, AMRA, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, CMRRA, UMPI, Kobalt Music Publishing, and 21 Music Rights Societies
Song: Sirius (Chicago Bulls Theme Song)
Artist: The Alan Parsons Project
Writers: Alan Parsons, Eric Woolfson
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Arista); LatinAutorPerf, UMPG Publishing, UMPI, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., CMRRA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 13 Music Rights Societies
Song: The Sounds of Silence
Artist: Simon & Garfunkel
Writers: Paul Simon
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Columbia); SOLAR Music Rights Management, CMRRA, UMPG Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, and 16 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
.......................................
Child of Light -https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCofoJT...
.......................................
RSE - https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLm...
.......................................
Dave Burdge REC - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVRA...
(Paul Harvey 1965 - If I Were The Devil) Remix
..............................................
Nicholson1968 - https://www.nicholson1968.com
............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins daily. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
.......................................
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://vimeo.com/shakingmyheadproduc... - Vimeo https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: E.T.
Artist: Katy Perry
Writers: Katy Perry, Max Martin, Ammo, Łukasz Gottwald
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of EMI); Warner Chappell, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, PEDL, LatinAutor, LatinAutorPerf, AMRA, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, CMRRA, UMPI, Kobalt Music Publishing, and 21 Music Rights Societies
Song: Sirius (Chicago Bulls Theme Song)
Artist: The Alan Parsons Project
Writers: Alan Parsons, Eric Woolfson
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Arista); LatinAutorPerf, UMPG Publishing, UMPI, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., CMRRA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 13 Music Rights Societies
Song: The Sounds of Silence
Artist: Simon & Garfunkel
Writers: Paul Simon
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Columbia); SOLAR Music Rights Management, CMRRA, UMPG Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, and 16 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
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