The US and NATO Broke Into A Cold SWEAT: Yemen's Houthis Will Receive Modern Deadly Russian Weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Russian Armed Forces continue to successfully advance along the entire combat contact line. The advance of Russian troops is recorded in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia directions of the front. Moreover, offensive actions by Russian forces are also recorded in the Kherson direction of the front, where the Russian Army is trying to take control of the remaining islands on the Dnieper River. In addition, the Russian Aerospace Forces, together with the missile forces, continue to launch massive missile strikes against military facilities and the Energy infrastructure of Ukraine.......................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/