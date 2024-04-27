October 7 was an Inside Job
Israel was behind the attacks of October 7. Hamas is run by Israeli Secret Intelligence, the Mossad. The fact that the Mossad supplied Hamas with billions of dollars in cash is NOT in dispute. ALL sources say that the Israeli military stood down (was completely absent) for 6 hours. The best evidence indicates that 94% of the civilians were killed by the military, to justify the genocide in Gaza. Israeli veterans say so. 50 minutes.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
Source: https://m.youtube.com/@tonybrown3869
