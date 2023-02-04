Hundreds of fallen angels flying to Antarctic.

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Mirrored from MrMBB333. Fallen angels and technology craft fly to the Antarctic in there hundreds.
There is a great deception coming these fallen angels claiming to be 'aliens'. They are not.
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.