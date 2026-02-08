The Rapture Cult - 8/2/26 By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, August 2, 2026, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.





Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx





To Order Prophecy Package - Set Four, go here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Four-6-DVDs-Containing-6-Messages/p/714225176





To Order Israel Package - Set One, go here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Israel-Package-Set-One-5-DVDs-Containing-16-Messages-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin/p/322030086





To Order "The Destruction of Jerusalem" DVD, go here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Destruction-Of-Jerusalem-Written-in-1805-Book-By-George-Peter-Holford/p/147190025





To Order "Daniel's Seventy-Weeks Prophecy: Where Are The 'Rapture' and 'Seven-Year Tribulation'?" go here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Daniels-Seventy-Weeks-Prophecy-Where-Are-The-Rapture-and-Seven-Year-Tribulation-DVD-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin/p/414942306





To Order Prophecy Package - Set One, go here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-One-6-DVDs-Containing-The-First-6-Prophecy-Messages/p/463337290