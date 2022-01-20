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Destroying a Baker Who Refuses Service but Cheering Big Banks + Tech Doing the Same
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20 views • January 20, 2022
Leftists cheer as journalists on the conservative side like Ian Miles Cheong get kicked off of PayPal, and porn stars lose their accounts at Chase and other big banks, denial of service because you don't like the person, but rail and make life miserable for Jack Phillips, Baker from Denver Colorado and masterpiece cake shop, for denying making a custom cake to transgenders.
You cannot coerce someone's labor. Hypocrisy of the left.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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You cannot coerce someone's labor. Hypocrisy of the left.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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