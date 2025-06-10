Censured for Sharing Biological Truth - Laurel Libby - Freedom Alive® Ep152

Maine Representative Laurel Libby was censured for three months for simply sharing a picture of the absurdity of what’s happening in girls’ sports. And the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in her favor. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Representative Libby shares how she has fought for the freedom to represent her constituents despite opposition in Maine’s House of Representatives.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered June 8, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm