Testimony: covid was lab made!
Greekinsider
Published a day ago

Former CDC Director Dr. Redfield answering to Ms Greene testifies that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered in a lab, by gain-of-function, since it had a furin cleavage arginine site specific for humans, not bats. Dr Fauci excluded and silenced all scientists having different opinions.

