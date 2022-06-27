Just Show Up for Work! New Moon in Cancer

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Today we diccuss astrology, Roe v Wade, Gay Pride parades, the children, food shortages and other stuff. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com Ouremail: [email protected] or [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Odysee, Youtube, Twitter #AOC #Maxinewaters #astrology