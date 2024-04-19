Democrats + Biden Bring Us to Cusp of WWIII + I want PEACE for my Kids

As Israel retaliates against Iran, strike into their territory from Iranian land, we are on the brink of World War III. As someone who has been very adventurous, I find myself much more conservative today, and don't want anything, but peace and stability for my children.
#israeliran #trump #peace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.