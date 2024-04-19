Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Democrats + Biden Bring Us to Cusp of WWIII + I want PEACE for my Kids
channel image
Recharge Freedom
334 Subscribers
20 views
Published 14 hours ago

As Israel retaliates against Iran, strike into their territory from Iranian land, we are on the brink of World War III. As someone who has been very adventurous, I find myself much more conservative today, and don't want anything, but peace and stability for my children. #israeliran #trump #peace

Keywords
irandemocratsnuclear weaponsisraeldonald trumpjoe bidenpeacewarmongersnuclearhamasattacksworld war iiipeace in our time

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket