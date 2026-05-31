Why Rock Music Was Accused of Worshiping the Devil

Did rock music really worship the devil? 🎸🔥





For decades, parents, churches, and critics warned that rock bands were spreading dangerous messages through their music.





But were these artists actually promoting evil... or were they simply challenging society's fears?





From Black Sabbath to the Satanic Panic, this controversy changed music history forever.





This short clip is only the beginning.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.





Watch the full story and decide for yourself.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6xAJAmYctXHT1VAjTzUWWj?si=ab8589fed8c54611





#satanicpanic

#MusicHistory

#rockandroll

#heavymetal

#DarksideofMusic