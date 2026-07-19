They are building a digital cage (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UK and the EU are pushing a digital identity and the EU is preparing a digital currency. Unfortunately for us, the politicians in charge like Christine Lagarde or Ursula von der Leyen are mere puppets of the globalists and won't hesitate to betray all of us and deprive us of our fundamental rights. It is up to us to withstand their great reset with our great resist.